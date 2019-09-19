Kopp Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,154 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 7,097 shares during the quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,817,730 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,922,342,000 after purchasing an additional 476,323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,786,054 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $3,537,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,062 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,339,629 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,216,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567,683 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,288,295 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $828,800,000 after purchasing an additional 463,906 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,239,469 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $634,699,000 after purchasing an additional 255,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EXC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Exelon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $49.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.97.

In other news, CEO Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $1,475,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,352.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXC stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.83. 16,642 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,410,761. The company has a market cap of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.45. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $42.19 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.47%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

