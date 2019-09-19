Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%.

Kroger has increased its dividend by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Kroger has a payout ratio of 30.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kroger to earn $2.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

KR traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $25.82. The company had a trading volume of 10,026,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,403. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kroger has a 52-week low of $20.70 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The business had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on KR. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

In related news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,578,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,652 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $120,952.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,639 in the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

