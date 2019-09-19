Lekoil (LON:LEK) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.89

Lekoil Ltd (LON:LEK)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and traded as high as $6.14. Lekoil shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 3,165,887 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lekoil in a research note on Thursday, May 30th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.78 million and a PE ratio of -3.06.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces petroleum oil and natural gas in Nigeria, Namibia, Cayman, and internationally. The company owns a 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; and a 40% interest in the OPL 310 block located in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

