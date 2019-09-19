Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) EVP Purchases $15,120.00 in Stock

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) EVP Alexander A. Santini acquired 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $15,120.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,980.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of LXRX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,358,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,574. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.94.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 217.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,292,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.0% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 194,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 48,182 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 550,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LXRX. ValuEngine lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

