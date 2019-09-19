Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LXRX. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Gabelli raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.70.

Get Lexicon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ LXRX traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,106. The company has a market capitalization of $291.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.94. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $11.51.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $9.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Christopher J. Sobecki acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $63,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 112,493 shares in the company, valued at $286,857.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.13 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 127,639 shares in the company, valued at $399,510.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 285,249 shares of company stock worth $603,110 over the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 940.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,934 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.