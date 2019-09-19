Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) to post $1.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Lithium Americas’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30 million. Lithium Americas posted sales of $1.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithium Americas will report full-year sales of $5.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 million to $6.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $12.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lithium Americas.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 million. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 27.94% and a negative net margin of 497.84%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 87.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Signition LP purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $48,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas during the second quarter worth $50,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.94% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.84 million, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.35. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

