Locus Chain (LOCUS) Trading 17.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Locus Chain (CURRENCY:LOCUS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Locus Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDAX. During the last seven days, Locus Chain has traded 17.4% higher against the dollar. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $8.00 million and $51,121.00 worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.59 or 0.00210312 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.01194792 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000794 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000172 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00095185 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018217 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020458 BTC.

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,847,258 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @LocusChain.

Locus Chain Token Trading

Locus Chain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

