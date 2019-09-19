LoyalCoin Tops One Day Volume of $127.00 (LYL)

LoyalCoin (CURRENCY:LYL) traded 27% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. LoyalCoin has a market capitalization of $2.78 million and $127.00 worth of LoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $13.77 and $24.43. In the last seven days, LoyalCoin has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00209843 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $125.11 or 0.01218415 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020200 BTC.

About LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin was first traded on October 25th, 2017. LoyalCoin’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,353,626,190 coins. LoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @LoyalCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LoyalCoin is loyalcoin.io. The Reddit community for LoyalCoin is /r/loyalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling LoyalCoin

LoyalCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $33.94, $50.98, $5.60, $20.33, $7.50, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $32.15, $18.94 and $10.39. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LoyalCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

