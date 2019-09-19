LPL Financial LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 105.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,543 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia Oyj in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Santander raised Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.83.

Nokia Oyj stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.19. 484,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,004,939. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $6.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK).

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.