LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,558 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,575 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,373,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,575,000 after purchasing an additional 22,233 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 233,543 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 933,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $74,475,000 after purchasing an additional 173,577 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $68,520,000 after buying an additional 333,830 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Garmin by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 749,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,835,000 after buying an additional 293,029 shares during the period. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.98 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Garmin had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $955.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Min H. Kao sold 53,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $4,268,054.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,779,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,681,656.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Min H. Kao sold 116,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $9,264,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,799,429 shares in the company, valued at $143,558,445.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,473,446 shares of company stock valued at $430,492,687. 23.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Garmin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.66.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

