LPL Financial LLC Purchases 4,127 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,127 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,262,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth $2,012,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Hilton Hotels by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Hotels alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Cleveland Research lowered Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hilton Hotels from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Hilton Hotels in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.65.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $95.78. 208,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,868. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.52. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 12-month low of $63.76 and a 12-month high of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Hilton Hotels had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 330.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.