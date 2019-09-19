Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,516 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $27,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LULU. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,296,806 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $157,624,000 after acquiring an additional 53,511 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,302 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 54,077 shares during the period. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 46,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.94, for a total transaction of $9,155,296.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,760.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 164,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.89, for a total value of $30,005,116.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,492.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 420,548 shares of company stock valued at $79,395,186. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, hitting $193.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.41. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $110.71 and a 1 year high of $204.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $185.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.63. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.65.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.54% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $214.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their price objective on Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $222.00 price objective on Lululemon Athletica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, September 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.39.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.