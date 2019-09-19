Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $23.24

Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.24 and traded as low as $24.22. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd shares last traded at $24.22, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $808,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 349,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $408,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at about $582,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 115,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 31,547 shares in the last quarter.

About Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd (NYSE:MGU)

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

