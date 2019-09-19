Man Group plc Increases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 596,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,239 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.35% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $68,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 358.0% in the second quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period.

TIP stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.85. The company had a trading volume of 65,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,513. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.72 and a 200 day moving average of $114.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $118.21.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.0595 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

