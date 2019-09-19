Man Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,839,648 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 546,316 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $80,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 364.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,507,426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,512,000 after buying an additional 1,967,751 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,600,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,823,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $822,059,000 after buying an additional 1,456,762 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,151,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 240.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after buying an additional 567,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $25.50 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Guggenheim set a $35.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners set a $32.00 price objective on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.96. 338,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,941,545. The company has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Corp has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 39.80%. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 27.91%.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,008.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

