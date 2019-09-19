Man Group plc Raises Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 848,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 213,259 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.6% of Man Group plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.14% of Amgen worth $156,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 154.5% during the second quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 402.1% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on Amgen from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.33.

AMGN stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.59. The stock had a trading volume of 140,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,776,652. The firm has a market cap of $116.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $211.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $198.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.33.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.58, for a total value of $375,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,306.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total value of $2,793,547.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

