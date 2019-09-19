Man Group plc Reduces Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,487,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 631,906 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 0.9% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Man Group plc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $235,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 102,062,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,895,339,000 after purchasing an additional 715,569 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,975,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,552,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418,193 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,187,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,161,204,000 after buying an additional 347,443 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 56.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,740,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,731,000 after buying an additional 4,620,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,526,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $842,146,000 after buying an additional 234,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $88.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $82.00 price objective on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.24.

Shares of GILD stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,147,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,585,970. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.32 and a 52-week high of $79.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $83.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.14. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 26.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

In related news, Director Olsen Per Wold sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $313,670.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 102,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,750,191.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,716 shares of company stock valued at $821,299 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.