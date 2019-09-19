Man Group plc Sells 14,287 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Man Group plc cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $72,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.0% during the second quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,819 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,174,000. Sandler Capital Management grew its position in Mastercard by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandler Capital Management now owns 114,963 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,411,000 after purchasing an additional 70,963 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 195.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 35,555 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 23,508 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $275.91. 2,623,803 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,415,617. Mastercard Inc has a 12-month low of $171.89 and a 12-month high of $293.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $276.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.07 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,735 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $270.09 per share, with a total value of $468,606.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,912.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,457 shares of company stock valued at $40,747,113. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $291.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.10.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

