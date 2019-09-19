Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Marcus worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Marcus by 3,288.9% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the second quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 147.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marcus in the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Marcus by 252.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marcus alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Marcus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.50.

Marcus stock remained flat at $$36.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,455. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.59 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Marcus Corp has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $45.82.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.65 million. Marcus had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.