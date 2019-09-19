Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) Shares Sold by Zebra Capital Management LLC

Zebra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Marcus & Millichap Inc (NYSE:MMI) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,219,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,866,000 after purchasing an additional 73,942 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 286.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 59,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

MMI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,558. The company has a quick ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Marcus & Millichap Inc has a 52-week low of $29.49 and a 52-week high of $43.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.68.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.11. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The company had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap Inc will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, CEO Hessam Nadji sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $354,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 262,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,321,232.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MMI. ValuEngine raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 10th.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, a brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, and industrial properties, as well as hospitality, self-storage, seniors housing, land, and manufactured housing properties.

