Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $148.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $146.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a market perform rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Longbow Research lowered shares of Marriott International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Marriott International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $130.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.28. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $100.62 and a 12-month high of $144.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 113.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.92, for a total value of $909,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,025 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,903. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Grissen sold 13,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $1,855,299.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,559,233.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,425 shares of company stock valued at $6,886,352. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marriott International by 5.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,967,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,941,550,000 after buying an additional 1,000,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Marriott International by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,794,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,201,000 after buying an additional 448,325 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Marriott International by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,246,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,403,000 after buying an additional 243,203 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,559,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,750,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% in the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,235,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

