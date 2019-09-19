Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 540,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,130 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $46,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,412,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,102,611,000 after acquiring an additional 812,133 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 454.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 458,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,584,000 after acquiring an additional 375,760 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 266,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 336,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after acquiring an additional 335,874 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,957,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,366,775,000 after acquiring an additional 247,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 537,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after acquiring an additional 215,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

In other news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total value of $279,262.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,009.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMRN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $108.00 target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.33.

NASDAQ BMRN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.77. The company had a trading volume of 397,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,794. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -229.61 and a beta of 1.32.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.16). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.12% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $388.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.