Marshall Wace North America L.P. Grows Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned about 0.07% of Ecolab worth $40,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Management Corp VA boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Alex N. Blanco sold 51,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.07, for a total value of $10,437,798.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,067,434.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 12,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.09, for a total value of $2,511,385.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,061 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,973.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,358 shares of company stock worth $13,423,309 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ECL traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.59. The company had a trading volume of 427,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,039. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.77 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.06. The firm has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.82.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ecolab from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group set a $202.00 price target on Ecolab and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Nomura upped their price target on Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

