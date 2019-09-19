Marshall Wace North America L.P. Has $24.64 Million Stock Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,734,054 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,926,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $24,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 268.8% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $33,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.06.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.02. 432,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,753,922. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.70. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12 month low of $11.39 and a 12 month high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

