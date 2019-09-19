Marshall Wace North America L.P. Invests $20.64 Million in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 239,137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Kemper as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,416,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $467,425,000 after purchasing an additional 340,742 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 116.7% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 784,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,671,000 after buying an additional 422,366 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,169,000 after buying an additional 55,015 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 36.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 641,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,814,000 after buying an additional 169,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 785.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 438,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,853,000 after buying an additional 389,152 shares in the last quarter. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMPR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,070. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Kemper Corp has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $91.97.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Kemper’s revenue was up 71.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Kemper Corp will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, William Blair lowered Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.25.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

