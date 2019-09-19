Marshall Wace North America L.P. Purchases 1,051,788 Shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 2,391.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,095,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051,788 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $34,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 303.4% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KHC shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kraft Heinz currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.05.

In other news, Director Jorge P. Lemann acquired 3,496,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.60 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,985.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,516,449 shares in the company, valued at $100,570,441.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 358,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,870,583. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.59.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 45.33%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

