Marshall Wace North America L.P. Raises Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 724.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,115 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned approximately 0.11% of T. Rowe Price Group worth $27,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 606.1% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 233 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 121.1% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 201.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

NASDAQ TROW traded down $1.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a one year low of $84.59 and a one year high of $120.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.65.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.15. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 36.17% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.52%.

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 19,064 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $2,259,084.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 467,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,424,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sebastien Page sold 4,418 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $472,946.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,879.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,773 shares of company stock valued at $9,187,023 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TROW. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.92.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.