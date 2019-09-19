Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 13,111 Shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 80.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,111 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.08% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAB. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 127.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,953,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,626 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 476.1% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 519,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,337,000 after purchasing an additional 429,448 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 200.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,230,000 after purchasing an additional 259,681 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,278,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 521,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 159,700 shares during the period.

BAB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.19. 5,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,746. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $33.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.15.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

