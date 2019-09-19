Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,191 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,667,000 after acquiring an additional 156,318 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,737 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,334 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 24.7% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 65,874 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 13,068 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XEC stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $50.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,042. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.33. Cimarex Energy Co has a 52 week low of $37.19 and a 52 week high of $101.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $546.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.90 million. Cimarex Energy had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

XEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $68.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Capital One Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $60.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

