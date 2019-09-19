Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 14.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IEF. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

IEF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.45. 250,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,460. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.60.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

