Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $1.17 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 14.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,967,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,202,000 after buying an additional 3,507,331 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,808,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,155,000 after buying an additional 730,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,137,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,776,000 after buying an additional 204,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,044,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,517,000 after buying an additional 25,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,323,000.

Get iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF alerts:

EWT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,403,618. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $37.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.64.

About iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.