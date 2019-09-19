Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,833 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $41,648.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 324,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,578,570.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $104,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,117.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,061,639 in the last ninety days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KR. ValuEngine raised Kroger from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America set a $28.00 price objective on Kroger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Kroger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

Shares of NYSE KR traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.73. The company had a trading volume of 526,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,539,403. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The company has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.56.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.34 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

