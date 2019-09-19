Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 833 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $799,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 24,070 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.6% in the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 42,875 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 7,725 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,320 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 16.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total transaction of $1,297,213.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMAT. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $57.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.48.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.76. 2,628,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,979. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.66. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.79 and a 12-month high of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 39.37%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 18.88%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

