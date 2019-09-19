Mastercraft Boat (MCFT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ: MCFT):

9/18/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/13/2019 – Mastercraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $18.00 to $15.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Mastercraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $29.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/10/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/27/2019 – Mastercraft Boat had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $43.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was given a new $43.00 price target on by analysts at B. Riley. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/15/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

8/10/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

7/23/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2019 – Mastercraft Boat was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

MCFT stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.53. 304,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,158. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.02 and its 200 day moving average is $20.33. Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $38.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $270.84 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.67.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $122.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.21 million. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 73.50% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Mastercraft Boat in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 106.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 336.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

