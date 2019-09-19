Matchpool (GUP) Price Up 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Matchpool (CURRENCY:GUP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Matchpool has a market capitalization of $180,666.00 and $879.00 worth of Matchpool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Matchpool token can now be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Gatecoin, Upbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Matchpool has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00209489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.01214964 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000767 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000171 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00093697 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00017949 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020420 BTC.

Matchpool Token Profile

Matchpool launched on January 14th, 2017. Matchpool’s total supply is 98,855,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Matchpool is /r/Matchpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Matchpool’s official website is matchpool.co. Matchpool’s official Twitter account is @matchpool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Matchpool is community.matchpool.com.

Buying and Selling Matchpool

Matchpool can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Gatecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matchpool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Matchpool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Matchpool using one of the exchanges listed above.

