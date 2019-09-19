Max Resource (CVE:MXR) Stock Price Down 14.3%

Max Resource Corp (CVE:MXR)’s stock price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 193,271 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,226,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $6.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18.

About Max Resource (CVE:MXR)

Max Resource Corp., together with its subsidiary, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the acquisition and exploration of base and precious metal properties located in the under-explored northern section of the Andean Copper Belt of Colombia.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Max Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.