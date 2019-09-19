Maxcoin Price Up 85.6% Over Last Week (MAX)

Maxcoin (CURRENCY:MAX) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 19th. Maxcoin has a total market capitalization of $389,570.00 and $592.00 worth of Maxcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maxcoin has traded 85.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Maxcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Cryptohub and Bittylicious.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.81 or 0.00982575 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00030666 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00226345 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00006454 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002226 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003663 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Maxcoin Coin Profile

Maxcoin (MAX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on February 6th, 2014. Maxcoin’s total supply is 61,445,805 coins. Maxcoin’s official website is www.maxcoinproject.org. Maxcoin’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maxcoin Coin Trading

Maxcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptohub. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maxcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maxcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maxcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

