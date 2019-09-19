Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,232 SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,232 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 15.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $897,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SolarWinds by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

SWI stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $19.21. 4,289 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,160. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.52 and a 200-day moving average of $18.38. SolarWinds Corp has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $21.22. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion and a PE ratio of 33.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.51 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 67.62% and a return on equity of 8.56%. SolarWinds’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered SolarWinds from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.50 in a report on Sunday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

SolarWinds Profile

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.