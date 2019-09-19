Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Has $42,000 Stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.0% during the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 32.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other news, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 6,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $364,000,000.00. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total transaction of $308,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,201,162 shares of company stock valued at $895,176,581 over the last ninety days. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.08.

CDAY stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.80. The stock had a trading volume of 20,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,664. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a one year low of $31.39 and a one year high of $58.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,042.80 and a beta of 1.53.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $196.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceridian HCM Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Featured Story: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.