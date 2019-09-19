Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC Invests $27,000 in Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 243.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $216,000.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HRTX shares. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Shares of Heron Therapeutics stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.77. The stock had a trading volume of 249,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $34.50.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.04 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.07% and a negative return on equity of 56.89%. Analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.