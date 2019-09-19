MedicCoin (MEDIC) Reaches Market Cap of $28,530.00

MedicCoin (CURRENCY:MEDIC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One MedicCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, BTC-Alpha and Cryptohub. MedicCoin has a total market capitalization of $28,530.00 and $1,800.00 worth of MedicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MedicCoin has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MedicCoin alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004102 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 55.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000666 BTC.

MedicCoin Coin Profile

MEDIC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 14th, 2018. MedicCoin’s total supply is 295,833,679 coins and its circulating supply is 295,833,242 coins. MedicCoin’s official website is mediccoin.com. MedicCoin’s official Twitter account is @mediccoin. MedicCoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/MEDIC.

Buying and Selling MedicCoin

MedicCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Graviex, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Sistemkoin and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MedicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MedicCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MedicCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MedicCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MedicCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.