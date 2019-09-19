Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.99

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.99 and traded as high as $12.39. Melcor Developments shares last traded at $12.24, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Melcor Developments from C$16.00 to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Get Melcor Developments alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.55, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 4.66. The company has a market capitalization of $407.37 million and a PE ratio of 7.71.

Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$41.09 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Melcor Developments Ltd. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Melcor Developments’s dividend payout ratio is 33.31%.

About Melcor Developments (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, Investment Property, REIT, and Recreational Property divisions. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centers, and golf courses.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Melcor Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melcor Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.