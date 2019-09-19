Mercury Price Hits $0.0046 on Top Exchanges (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 64.9% against the US dollar. One Mercury token can now be purchased for $0.0046 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Upbit. Mercury has a market capitalization of $458,027.00 and approximately $8,131.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mercury Token Profile

Mercury was first traded on March 15th, 2017. Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mercury’s official website is www.darcr.us.

Mercury Token Trading

Mercury can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Tidex, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

