Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in shares of Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Meritor were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Meritor by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the second quarter worth $77,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Meritor by 16.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Meritor during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

MTOR traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.04. The company had a trading volume of 32,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,564. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Meritor Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $25.78.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Meritor had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 83.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meritor Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritor news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.18.

Meritor Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

