Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) rose 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.31 and last traded at $19.04, approximately 156,907 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 34,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.51.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

The company has a market cap of $378.57 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Artal Group S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Merus by 16.7% in the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the first quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRUS)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

