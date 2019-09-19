Minerco (OTCMKTS:MINE) Trading Down 100%

Minerco Inc (OTCMKTS:MINE)’s stock price was down 100% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, approximately 103,633 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 33,270,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.02.

About Minerco (OTCMKTS:MINE)

Minerco, Inc, through its subsidiary, Athena Brands, Inc, develops, produces, markets, and distributes a portfolio of specialty beverages in the United States. It offers VitaminFIZZ, a vitamin enhanced lightly sparkling water in lemon-lime, mango-orange, strawberry-watermelon, black raspberry, strawberry lemonade, and coconut-pineapple flavors; and VitaminCreamer, a vitamin fortified creamer, as well as coffee, French vanilla, hazelnut, and mocha under the COFFEE BOOST brand.

