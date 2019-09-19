Minereum (MNE) Market Cap Tops $149,422.00

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 19th. One Minereum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, HitBTC and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded up 111.5% against the U.S. dollar. Minereum has a total market capitalization of $149,422.00 and approximately $990.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Minereum alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009827 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00209406 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.50 or 0.01216976 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000771 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00093420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017921 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Minereum Profile

Minereum’s launch date was April 14th, 2017. Minereum’s total supply is 6,920,212 tokens. Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com.

Buying and Selling Minereum

Minereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minereum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Minereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Minereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.