Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,763,074 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 111,057 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MFG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 145.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,841 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 25,415 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 107.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 132,957 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 68,930 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,734,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,789,000 after purchasing an additional 377,799 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 50.0% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 12,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 33.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 118,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 30,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mizuho Financial Group alerts:

NYSE MFG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,701. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.97. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MFG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Mizuho Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and Asia/Oceania. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Mizuho Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mizuho Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.