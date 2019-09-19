MML Investors Services LLC Grows Holdings in Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Thomson Reuters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.59.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.77. 7,730 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,964. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 1-year low of $46.45 and a 1-year high of $71.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 90.36, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 69.36% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

