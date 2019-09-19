MML Investors Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comerica stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 49,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,244. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.99. The stock has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $58.54 and a 1-year high of $95.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $853.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.09 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 33.29%. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

CMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Comerica to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Comerica to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.48.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

